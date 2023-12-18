Japan’s PM scallops at ASEAN dinner amid China import ban

SHAFAQNA- Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday pitched Japanese scallops at a dinner with ASEAN leaders in Tokyo, as producers of the bivalve mollusks have been hit hard by China import ban.

“We used ingredients representative of Japan, such as scallops,” Kishida said in his speech at the dinner party, adding, “If you see something you like, please contact the Japanese embassy in your country, and we will respond immediately.”

Japan’s Foreign Ministry said the menu at the party, attended by leaders and delegations from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, included scallops from Hokkaido.

Source: JapanToday

