Is­raeli strikes on Ja­balia-Nuseirat refugee camps

Is­raeli strikes on Ja­balia camp

SHAFAQNA- Israeli air strike targeted Ja­balia and Nuseirat refugee camps and Mass casualties reported in  attacks.

Mass casualties reported in Israeli strikes on the Jabalia and Nuseirat refugee camps; Gaza hospitals continue to be targeted. Israeli air attacks on the Jabalia refugee camp killed at least 90 people and wounded more than 100 others.

The WHO describes situation at Al-Shifa Hospital “a complete horror scene” and calls the destruction of Kamal Adwan Hospital “appalling”.

At least 18,787 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. The revised death toll in Israel stands at nearly 1,140.

Source: Al Jazeera

