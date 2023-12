SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Security Council will vote on a new resolution calling for an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” in Gaza.

The draft text “calls for an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip for those in need”.

The vote comes after it failed to pass a resolution on December 8 calling an immediate ceasefire due to USA’s veto.

Source: Al Jazeera

