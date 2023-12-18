English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaFeatured 3Other News

HRW: Israel uses starvation as weapon of war in Gaza

0
starvation as a weapon of war

SHAFAQNA- The Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday (18 Dec. 2023) condemned Israel for using starvation as ‘weapon of war’ in Gaza.

“Israeli forces are deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food, and fuel, while wilfully impeding humanitarian assistance, apparently razing agricultural areas, and depriving the civilian population of objects indispensable to their survival,” the rights group said in a statement.

It pointed out to the statements made by high-ranking Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Gallant, National Security Minister Ben-Gvir, and Energy Minister Israel Katz on their intention to “deprive civilians in Gaza of food, water and fuel – statements reflecting a policy being carried out by Israeli forces.”

“World leaders should be speaking out against this abhorrent war crime, which has devastating effects on Gaza’s population.”

Source: Anadolu Agency

 

Related posts

Israel keep bodies of Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank

leila yazdani

Is­raeli strikes on Ja­balia-Nuseirat refugee camps

leila yazdani

UNSC to vote for cessation of hostilities in Gaza

leila yazdani

Gaza: 90 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on refugee camp

nasibeh yazdani

UN receives reports from northern Gaza of mass detentions of Palestinian

nasibeh yazdani

Prisoners Authority: Female Gazan prisoners face inhumane conditions in Israeli prison

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.