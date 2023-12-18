HRW: Israel uses starvation as weapon of war in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday (18 Dec. 2023) condemned Israel for using starvation as ‘weapon of war’ in Gaza.

“Israeli forces are deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food, and fuel, while wilfully impeding humanitarian assistance, apparently razing agricultural areas, and depriving the civilian population of objects indispensable to their survival,” the rights group said in a statement.

It pointed out to the statements made by high-ranking Israeli officials, including Defense Minister Gallant, National Security Minister Ben-Gvir, and Energy Minister Israel Katz on their intention to “deprive civilians in Gaza of food, water and fuel – statements reflecting a policy being carried out by Israeli forces.”

“World leaders should be speaking out against this abhorrent war crime, which has devastating effects on Gaza’s population.”

Source: Anadolu Agency