Israel continues to target Gaza hospitals

Nasser Hospital is increasingly becoming a war zone amid a surge in Israeli attacks in the eastern part of Khan Younis as well as in the central part where the hospital is located.

The building hosting the maternity ward is believed to be housing thousands of evacuees and displaced Palestinians who came from different parts of Khan Younis to seek shelter.

In the last 48 hours, a bomb fell near the building but did not explode, causing a great deal of panic. Three people were injured as a result.

Overnight, the building was directly targeted by a missile that destroyed parts of it and damaged medical equipment.

There are reports of a young girl being killed and several others critically injured.

Once again, we are seeing a hospital that is not only serving as a health facility but also as a shelter, coming under direct attack from Israeli forces.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor called for an “independent international investigation”.

In the US, the Council on American-Islamic Relations urged the United Nations probe reports of civilians being buried alive.

In a statement to Al Jazeera, Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra denounced Israel for trying to “eliminate” the besieged enclave’s health sector.

“What the occupation is doing is part of the scenario that began in northern Gaza from the Shifa complex,” he said.