USA: Muslim teacher placed on leave over pro-Palestine email slogan

SHAFAQNA- An Egyptian-American teacher was put on administrative leave pending an investigation due to her pro-Palestinian email signature.

Hajur el Haggan, who was teaching in the Eastern state of Maryland, told CNN on Sunday that she added the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” to her email signature.

She said she did this because she wanted to stand against injustice to oppressed groups and show that she believes in freedom, justice, and the rights of all people.

El Haggan’s lawyer Zanah Ghalawanji said the school administration’s policy of “teachers refraining from including political statements in their emails” is not applied to all teachers.

Ghalawanji decried the double standards applied to Arab and Muslim employees, saying that these employees were “disciplined at work due to disproportionately applied policies, while other employees were not.”A

Source: TRTWORLD

