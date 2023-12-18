NYT: Western companies lost $103 billion from Russia exits

SHAFAQNA- Western companies that left Russian in Ukraine conflict have suffered $103 billion in losses, the New York Times has reported.

Within days of Russian troops entering Ukraine last February, a host of Western corporations began pulling out of the Russian market. Ukrainian activists and officials hounded those who refused to leave, while USA-EU sanctions prohibited the export of goods from, and import of raw materials to, Russia.

Companies that sold up their Russian operations lost a combined $103 billion, the New York Times reported on Sunday (17 Dec. 2023), citing financial records. These firms have also handed over at least $1.25 billion in exit taxes to the Russian state, the newspaper added.

Source: TASS

