English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Qatar attracts over three million tourists in 2023

0
Qatar attracts over three million tourists

SHAFAQNA- Qatar has set a new benchmark in global tourism, attracting over three million visitors in 2023.

This milestone was announced by the Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Al-Kharji, during his opening address at the 26th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, held recently in Doha.

Al-Kharji lauded Qatar’s remarkable success in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, describing it as a transformative experience with potential benefits for the entire Arab region in terms of tourism development.

Source: Doha News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Qatar: Football fans stand for Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Doha: Education for Afghani Women Part of Doha Forum’s Session

leila yazdani

Israeli Shin Bet’s Chief: Israel will hunt down Hamas in Lebanon-Turkey-Qatar

leila yazdani

Doha: Saudi Arabia-Qatar discuss ways to develop relations

leila yazdani

Hamas-Qatar confirm Gaza truce extended for one day

leila yazdani

Qatar hopeful for more sustainable truce

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.