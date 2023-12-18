Qatar attracts over three million tourists in 2023

SHAFAQNA- Qatar has set a new benchmark in global tourism, attracting over three million visitors in 2023.

This milestone was announced by the Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Al-Kharji, during his opening address at the 26th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, held recently in Doha.

Al-Kharji lauded Qatar’s remarkable success in hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, describing it as a transformative experience with potential benefits for the entire Arab region in terms of tourism development.

Source: Doha News

