Iraqis vote in first provincial elections in decade

SHAFAQNA- Iraqis vote on Monday to choose their provincial councils for the first time in 10 years, with thousands vying for seats in the powerful assemblies.

The vote will take place with disillusionment widespread among the country’s 43 million inhabitants, with endemic corruption eating away at the oil-rich nation.

Ballots will be held in 15 of Iraq’s provinces but not in the other three which are Kurdish and operate under a separate autonomous system.

The election is seen as a key test for the government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Iraqi election monitors report incidents during voting

The “Alliance of National Networks and Organizations to Monitor Provincial and District Council Elections” in Iraq reported 281 incidents during the general voting process in local elections before midday.

The Alliance’s observers submitted 660 reports on incidents, with 641 electoral stations adhering to the scheduled opening time of 0700 AM (local time).

Despite these reports, all official statements confirmed that the Iraqi elections proceed smoothly, with no significant security breaches.

Local elections preliminary results to be announced tomorrow Tuesday

The Independent High Electoral Commission-IHEC, on Tuesday, set the dates for announcing the preliminary and final results of the Provincial Council Elections.

The head of the media team of the IHEC, Imad Jamil, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said that: “According to the election law, the preliminary election results are announced within 24 hours of the end of the voting process, and accordingly IHEC will announce the preliminary results tomorrow, Tuesday, and will include the results of the electronic stations connected to the servers, and some other stations that witnessed a technical malfunction”.

Source: Iraqi News, INA, Shafaq News

