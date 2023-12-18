Israel buried alive dozens of Palestinians at Kamal Adwan Hospital

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces bulldozed and buried alive dozens of displaced Palestinians at Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza.

Israeli forces stormed and bulldozed parts of Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza on Saturday, burying alive and killing dozens of patients and injured displaced Palestinians, according to a video uploaded by Al-Jazeera videographer and reporter Anas al-Sharif.

The video from al-Sharif suggests that the courtyard, which contained many tents set up by refugees, was deliberately bulldozed by Israeli forces before people had a chance to escape.

Bulldozer tracks are seen in the area where tents were erected outside the Kamal Adwan Hospital by displaced people. Israel of razes the area as people slept.

PA calls for investigation after ‘people buried alive’ at Kamal Adwan Hospital

Kamal Adwan Hospital, located in the north of the strip, had been besieged for over a week when forces reportedly bulldozed parts of the site, burying alive and killing Palestinians there on Saturday.

“The occupation [Israeli] bulldozers trampled the tents of the displaced people in the hospital yard and brutally crushed them,” said Anas al-Sharif, a reporter for pan-Arab broadcaster Al Jazeera.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said it “demands an immediate international investigation into the initial reports that the occupation committed heinous and horrific crimes” in the hospital’s courtyard.

CAIR calls on UN to investigate on burying civilians alive

The US-based Council on American-Islamic Relations has called on the United Nations to investigate reports that Israeli forces in Gaza bulldozed medical tents with injured Palestinians inside, allegedly burying civilians alive.

“The horrifying reports that forces of the far-right Israeli government bulldozed medical tents in Gaza and buried Palestinian civilians alive, among other war crimes, must be investigated by an independent, international tribunal,” said CAIR National Deputy Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell.

“Since [the American] government has not taken concrete action to investigate or stop the other war crimes Netanyahu’s government has committed during its campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide, the international community must do so.”

Source: New Arab, DAWN

