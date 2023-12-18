Sisi wins Egypt’s Presidential Elections with 89.6% of vote

SHAFAQNA- Abdel Fattah al Sisi secured another presidency term for additional six years after winning the 2024 Elections with 89.6% of total valid votes.

In its press conference on Monday, the NEA Head Hazem Badawy said the 2024 presidential elections witnessed a turnout of 66.8 percent, with 44.7 million citizens voting in the elections at home and abroad, out of 67.3 million eligible voters.

According to Badawy, Hazem Omar, head of the People’s Republican Party, won 1.9 million votes or 4.5 percent of the total votes; Farid Zahran, chairman of the leftist Egyptian Social Democratic Party, won 1.7 million votes (4 percent); and Abdel-Sanad Yamama, head of the Wafd Party, won 822.6 thousand votes (1.9 percent).

Despite Egypt’s afflictions, a decade-long crackdown on dissent has eliminated any serious opposition to Sisi, the fifth president to emerge from within the ranks of the military since 1952.

Sisi was running against three other candidates, none of whom were high profile. The most prominent potential candidate ended his run complaining that his campaign had been impeded and dozens of his supporters arrested.

