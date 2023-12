SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission announced today that a total of 50 satellite channels provided live coverage of the governorate council elections.

In an official statement, Ali Al Muayad, the head of the Commission, acknowledged: “the Media Operations Center of the authority monitored 50 Iraqi satellite channels conducting live coverage of events related to the provincial council elections” , as reported by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

Source: INA

