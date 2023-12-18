English
UKTMO reported two possible explosion near vessel off Yemen’s coast

explosion near vessel off Yemen's coast

SHAFAQNA- The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has reported a possible explosion near a vessel in the vicinity of the Bab al-Mandab and a second incident near the strait at the southern end of the Red Sea.

“UKMTO has received a report of an incident in the vicinity of the Bab El Mandeb, 30nm [nautical miles] South of port Mokha, Yemen,” the British maritime agency said in a post on X.
Without providing further details, it said an investigation is underway to specify the nature of the incident.

“Master reports a possible explosion in the water 2NM off one of the vessels [sic] quarters. Authorities are investigating,” the agency detailed.

 

