Israel’s US backed genocide in Gaza entered its 73rd day

0

SHAFAQNA- On Monday, as Israel’s US backed genocidal war in Gaza entered its 73rd day, massive air and artillery strikes continued to devastate the city They level entire neighborhoods and houses and kill more civilians, mostly children and women.

A reporter from the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reported that the Israeli occupation army carried out hundreds of air and artillery strikes on various Areas of Gaza on Monday attacked homes, civil gatherings and shelters, killing dozens of citizens.

Source: Palinfo

