Iran: AEOI plans to start 50 Clinics for wound healing using plasma stimulation

SHAFAQNA- The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) plans to establish 50 clinics nationwide that incorporate plasma technology to treat injuries.

Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Chief Mohammad Eslami officially opened the inaugural clinic on Monday, which utilizes plasma technology to address wound healing.

Referring to the establishment of three medical facilities that use plasma stimulation for promoting wound healing in Varamin, Qom, and Karaj, Eslami stated that Iran plans to open 50 similar clinics within the upcoming year.

Source: TASNIM

