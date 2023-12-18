English
International Shia News Agency
Middle EastOther News

Iran: AEOI plans to start 50 Clinics for wound healing using plasma stimulation

0

SHAFAQNA- The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) plans to establish 50 clinics nationwide that incorporate plasma technology to treat injuries.

Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Chief Mohammad Eslami officially opened the inaugural clinic on Monday, which utilizes plasma technology to address wound healing.

Referring to the establishment of three medical facilities that use plasma stimulation for promoting wound healing in Varamin, Qom, and Karaj, Eslami stated that Iran plans to open 50 similar clinics within the upcoming year.

Source: TASNIM

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Iran’s Nuclear Chief: Few IAEA inspectors expelled over hostile political positions

asadian

Vienna: Iran’s Nuclear Chief-Head of IAEA Meet

asadian

Iran to keep producing radiopharmaceuticals to meet health needs

asadian

AEOI’s Chief: Iran committed to IAEA’s protocols & nuclear-NPT

asadian

Iran’s Nuclear Chief: IAEA to fulfill its duties towards Iran within ‘Safeguards Agreement’ framework

asadian

Iran: IAEA’s Chief Meets AEOI’s Head in Tehran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.