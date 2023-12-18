Gaza to face environmental disaster for decades

SHAFAQNA- Gaza will face environmental disaster for decades because of Israel’s deadly ongoing war, according to experts.
“In any war and conflict, the toxic trail that is left upon generations after the guns fall silent will be there, because of debris management, oil installations, sewerage,” Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), said on Sunday.
PAX for Peace, a Netherlands-based organisation that works in conflict areas across the world, carried out a rapid environment assessment study on Gaza.
The basic conditions needed for life in Gaza have been “seriously degraded” by Israel’s military campaign, according to Wim Zwijnenburg, humanitarian disarmament project lead at PAX and one of the lead authors of the study titled “Uninhabitable?”.
Zwijnenburg said people are stuck in Gaza and the “siege” imposed on the Palestinian territory, with “conditions that make life possible … being demolished either from the humanitarian or environmental perspective.”
“It makes parts of Gaza literally uninhabitable for the years, and maybe decades, to come. It seems to be that this is a deliberate strategy by the Israeli government to force people out of Gaza itself,” he said.
Source: TRTWORLD