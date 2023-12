SHAFAQNA- The spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry has urged for a global inquiry into the horrific demolition of hospitals in Gaza and the inhumane act of burying people alive by the Zionist government.

Nasser Kanaani stated in a post on his X account on Monday: “The true face and anti-human nature of the Israeli regime has never been more exposed than in the war against Gaza.”

Source: TASNIM

www.shafaqna.com