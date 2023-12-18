Italy’s demographic crisis worsens

SHAFAQNA- Italy’s demographic crisis has worsened despite the inflow of foreign population to the country, the country’s National Statistical Institution (ISTAT) said on Monday.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, the number of people living in the country fell to 58,997,201, it added, noting that some 51.2% of the total population is female and 48.8% is male.

ISTAT also warned that for every child under the age of six, there are now more than five elderly people while the birth rate also fell to a new record low of 393,000 in 2022, almost 7,000 fewer births than in 2021.

Source: AA

