UCL: Porto with Taremi against Arsenal

SHAFAQNA- The draw ceremony for the UCL round of 16 was held today (Monday 18 Dec. 2023), so that “Taremi’s challenge with his serious customer” will happen in the UEFA Champions League.

Mehdi Taremi, Iranian star should play against Arsenal on this stage. Subsequently he will face Mikel Arteta, one of his main summer clients.

Taremi was the top scorer in the Liga Portugal with Porto last season, scoring 22 goals, so major European clubs became clients of this player. According to British media reports, Arsenal was one of his main customers at Arteta’s request.

Source: Fars News

www.shafaqna.com

 

