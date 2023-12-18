English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 2Other News

France:Algerian footballer goes on trial over Gaza post

0

SHAFAQNA- France puts Algerian footballer Youcef Atal trial over Gaza post.

Atal, who plays for Ligue 1 side Nice, shared the video on his Instagram account, which has 3.2 million followers.
In an extract of the footage seen by AFP, the preacher, Mahmoud Al Hasanat, at first talked about the plight of children in Gaza.
Prosecutors said they also identified another extract in which he called on God to “send the Jews a black day,” and “steady the hands” of Gaza inhabitants if they should “throw stones.”
The 27-year old defender, who quickly deleted the post and issued an apology, was suspended by his club while prosecutors probed the incident for suspected “justification of terrorism.”

Source: ARAB NEWS

Related posts

Erdogan:World has responsibility to send message to Israel to end massacre in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

Gaza to face environmental disaster for decades

nasibeh yazdani

HRW: Israel uses starvation as weapon of war in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UN receives reports from northern Gaza of mass detentions of Palestinian

nasibeh yazdani

Pope denounces Israeli military attack on civilians in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

France slams killing of its worker by Israeli attack in Gaza’s Rafah

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.