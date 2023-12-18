France:Algerian footballer goes on trial over Gaza post

SHAFAQNA- France puts Algerian footballer Youcef Atal trial over Gaza post.

Atal, who plays for Ligue 1 side Nice, shared the video on his Instagram account, which has 3.2 million followers.

In an extract of the footage seen by AFP, the preacher, Mahmoud Al Hasanat, at first talked about the plight of children in Gaza.

Prosecutors said they also identified another extract in which he called on God to “send the Jews a black day,” and “steady the hands” of Gaza inhabitants if they should “throw stones.”

The 27-year old defender, who quickly deleted the post and issued an apology, was suspended by his club while prosecutors probed the incident for suspected “justification of terrorism.”

Source: ARAB NEWS