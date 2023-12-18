Israeli police conditionally release Sheikh Sabri on media ban condition

SHAFAQNA- Israeli police conditionally released on Sunday Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, head of the Higher Islamic Council in Occupied Jerusalem and Al- Aqsa Mosque preacher on a media ban condition, ordering him not to speak to four satellite channels for 14 days: al-Aqsa, al-Alam, al-Manar and al-Mayadeen.

Sheikh Sabri’s lawyer Khaled Zabarqa said, in a press release, that the Israeli police released Sheikh Sabri after interrogating him for three hours in Room 4 in Al-Moskobiya detention center in Occupied Jerusalem.

Zabarqa explained that Israeli intelligence agents interrogated Sheikh Sabri about his sermon on Friday December 1 in Al-Aqsa Mosque regarding the exchange of prisoners. He answered the officers by saying, “Our Islamic religion urges us to exchange prisoners, which is a humanitarian and civilized act,” he added.

Source: The Palestinian Information Center

