USA’s Defence Secretary: Israel visit not to dictate timelines for war to end

SHAFAQNA- The USA’s defence secretary, Lloyd Austin said that the war on Gaza is Israel’s fight and his visit is not aimed at setting a timeline for it to end.

Austin said he discussed goals and objectives of Israel’s war and ways to reduce harm to Gaza’s civilians during talks with Israeli counterparts. “This is Israel’s operation and I’m not here to dictate timelines or terms,” Austin said.

Austin said he discussed transitions in warfare from major combat operations to lower intensity warfare. “In any campaign, there will be phases.”

Some analysts say while the USA is publicly fully behind Israel in its war, privately more sterner messages are being driven home. Austin recently suggested Israel could face “strategic defeat” because of the enormous civilian death toll in Gaza.

Source: Al Jazeera

