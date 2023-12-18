Mossad chief joins in prisoners talks with Qatari PM-CIA Director

SHAFAQNA- Mossad chief David Barnea is set to hold discussions in Warsaw with CIA director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for prisoners swap talks, according to Israeli media.

The source involved in the matter said the talks are expected to be “long, complicated and more difficult than before.”

In the same context, Israeli officials said “Tel Aviv” is anticipating greater difficulty reaching an agreement on the terms of a potential new deal, Axios reported.

Source: Al Mayadeen

