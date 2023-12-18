Al Jazeera: Hamas is open to any initiative’ on a prisoner swap from Qatar-Egypt

SHAFAQNA- Hamas says it remains open to any suggestions for a prisoner swap with Israel, but no talks will be held until it ends its offensive on Gaza.

“The Palestinian resistance – especially the al-Qassam Brigades – is managing this battle with responsibility and capability, engaging the enemy from close range and our missiles are reaching the depths of the Israeli state,” said senior official Osama Hamdan.

He added claims that Hamas is responsible for thwarting a new truce deal is “only adopting the lies of the occupation”.

Source: Al Jazeera

