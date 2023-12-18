English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Al Jazeera: Hamas is open to any initiative’ on a prisoner swap from Qatar-Egypt

0
prisoner swap

SHAFAQNA- Hamas says it remains open to any suggestions for a prisoner swap with Israel, but no talks will be held until it ends its offensive on Gaza.

“The Palestinian resistance – especially the al-Qassam Brigades – is managing this battle with responsibility and capability, engaging the enemy from close range and our missiles are reaching the depths of the Israeli state,” said senior official Osama Hamdan.

He added claims that Hamas is responsible for thwarting a new truce deal is “only adopting the lies of the occupation”.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

B’Tselem calls for Gaza ceasefire

leila yazdani

Mossad chief joins in prisoners talks with Qatari PM-CIA Director

nafiseh yazdani

USA’s Defence Secretary: Israel visit not to dictate timelines for war to end

nafiseh yazdani

Israeli police release Sheikh Sabri on media ban condition

nafiseh yazdani

Gaza to face environmental disaster for decades

nasibeh yazdani

UKTMO reported two possible explosion near vessel off Yemen’s coast

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.