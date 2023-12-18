Erdogan:World has responsibility to send message to Israel to end massacre in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The world must to send a clear message to Israel to end the ongoing “massacre” in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking at a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Hungary’s capital Budapest, Erdogan said that since the beginning, Türkiye has been exerting intensive diplomatic efforts for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza and to prevent the spread of conflict.

Türkiye is working for the immediate cessation of “Israeli brutality” in Gaza, he added.

Source: TRTWORLD