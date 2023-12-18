PA Health Ministry calls to urgently evacuate 5,000 wounded from Gaza

SHAFAQNA- There was an urgent need to evacuate 5,000 wounded people from the Gaza Strip, the official representative for the enclave’s Health Ministry Ashraf al-Qudra said.

“We need to urgently evacuate 5,000 wounded,” the Al Jazeera TV channel quoted him as saying. Al-Qudra said the situation in shelters for displaced people is “catastrophic due to the spread of diseases and lack of medical care.” He reiterated his call for international organizations to provide medicine and fuel to keep the hospitals running.

Source:TASS