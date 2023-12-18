Missile attack on occupied Golan from Syria’s territory

SHAFAQNA- Israel’s Channel 14 announced that several missiles were fired from Syria’s territory to the occupied Golan Heights.

According to IRNA, quoted from SAMA News Agency, Zionist media announced this missile attack has not activated the siren in the occupied Syrian Golan.

This news agency has not mentioned the number of probable casualties in this attack.

News sources reported that two missiles were fired from Syria’s territory to the occupied Golan on December 4.

Firing of missile from Syria towards the occupied territories is conducted under conditions where 73 days have passed since the al-Aqsa Storm, a battle that began with an absolute scandal for the Zionists and casualties of occupiers have already reached several thousand dead and wounded.

