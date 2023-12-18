KUNA: The Grand Ayatollah Sistani expresses his condolences on demise of Emir of Kuwait

English
SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of the World’s Shia Muslims, expressed his condolences on the demise of Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait.

According to Shafaqna, quoting the Kuwait News Agency, “Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah”, the new Emir of Kuwait, received the condolence message of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani. In this message, his eminence demanded graceful patience and abundant reward for the new Emir and the people of this country while condoling the demise of the late Emir of Kuwait.

In return, the Emir of Kuwait, in a message, appreciated the condolence message and sympathy of the Supreme Religious Authority in this great calamity and wished him good health.

