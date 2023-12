SHAFAQNA- Fluminense reached Club World Cup final by winning against Egypt’s Ahly.

According to ISNA, Brazil’s Fluminense faced Egypt’s Ahly tonight (Monday) in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final and finally beat Al Ahly 2-0.

Arias scored from the penalty spot in the 71st minute and Kennedy in the 90th minute. In the Club World Cup final, Fluminense will face the winner of Manchester City and Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan.

