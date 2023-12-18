English
Iran’s ambassador to Riyadh: Islamic countries require to be “united against external challenges”

SHAFAQNA- The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Saudi Arabia emphasized: It is a requirement for Islamic countries to be united against external challenges.

According to ISNA, today, Alireza Enayati met “Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh”.

Iran’s ambassador to Riyadh pointed out in this meeting that Iran and Saudi Arabia are two important countries of the Islamic world. He believed that fraternal relations between the two countries will enhance the position of the Islamic world in the global variables.

Enayati said: It is a requirement for Islamic countries to be united against external challenges.

By referring to possibility of cooperation between the two countries in several issues such as Hajj, Umrah, Quranic affairs, endowments, mosques and religious research, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Saudi Arabia said: exchange meetings between the relevant officials and knowing the facilities, opportunities and mutual capabilities will facilitate such cooperation.

Also in this meeting, Minister of Islamic Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh mentioned Islam as an easy Shari’a by referring to some Quranic verses and considered moderation as the characteristic of the Islamic Ummah.

Leave a Comment

