USA-led Red Sea patrol force to counter Houthi attacks on shipping

SHAFAQNA- USA Secretary of Defense has announced the formation of a coalition to patrol the Red Sea in response to Houthi attacks on commercial shipping.

The coalition comprises several nations, including Bahrain, Britain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles, and Spain.

USA secretary of defence statement on Red Sea force

“The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law. The Red Sea is a critical waterway that has been essential to freedom of navigation and a major commercial corridor that facilitates international trade.

“Countries that seek to uphold the foundational principle of freedom of navigation must come together to tackle the challenge posed by this non-state actor launching ballistic missiles and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) at merchant vessels from many nations lawfully transiting international waters.

“This is an international challenge that demands collective action. Therefore, today I am announcing the establishment of Operation Prosperity Guardian, an important new multinational security initiative under the umbrella of the Combined Maritime Forces and the leadership of its Task Force 153, which focuses on security in the Red Sea.

One Arab nation, Bahrain is part of USA coalition

The 10 nations that are part of this announced coalition only include one Arab nation, Bahrain. The other countries that you would expect to be involved in this, such as Egypt and Jordan – which have a vested interest in ensuring the safe passage of ships – they aren’t mentioned in this coalition. It’s still not clear whether they will join the fold later.

Egypt and Jordan, as well as some of the GCC [Gulf Cooperation Council] countries, including Saudi Arabia, are part of the Combined Maritime Forces, which the coalition will be under the umbrella of.

Reading between the lines, it’s a very difficult situation for some of these Middle Eastern countries. You have Saudi Arabia, which is very close, it seems, to signing a deal with the Houthi rebels in Yemen. You have Egypt, which doesn’t want to be seen as going against the Houthis’ message on Gaza – which is for Israel to stop the war on the enclave.

US secretary of state condemns Houthis in call with Saudi foreign minister The US State Department said that Antony Blinken “condemned continued attacks by the Houthis on commercial vessels operating in international waters” during a call with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Monday. “[Blinken] urged cooperation among all partners to uphold maritime security,” the State Department statement added. Saudi Arabia has fought the Houthis since 2015 on behalf of the Yemeni government but has been negotiating to find a deal with the movement more recently.

Source: Al Jazeera

