China: More than 100 people killed in earthquake

SHAFAQNA- More than 100 people were killed in an overnight earthquake in China’s northwest, as rescue workers raced to start digging through rubble in freezing conditions.

At least 116 were killed and almost 400 injured in Gansu province, local officials said, after the strong, shallow tremor struck around midnight.

According to CCTV, 11 others were killed and 100 injured in the city of Haidong in the neighbouring province of Qinghai.

The quake brought homes crashing down and caused other significant damage, sending people running into the street for safety, state news agency Xinhua said.

