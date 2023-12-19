English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Japanese PM’s loss of public support may hurt Japan diplomatically

0
Japanese PM's loss of public support

SHAFAQNA- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s loss of public support over several scandals involving cabinet members may hurt Japan on the world stage, pundits said.

Kishida, who has pitched himself at home as having a major hand in world affairs, intensified his diplomatic efforts in 2023, including hosting a Group of Seven summit in his home constituency of Hiroshima, devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945, in May.

But as Kishida presided over a special summit with ASEAN leaders in Tokyo on Sunday, he found his last significant diplomatic event of the year overshadowed by news about a political fund scandal within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party that has further eroded his shaky leadership.

Source: JapanToday

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Japan’s PM starts replacing Abe’s faction members from cabinet

leila yazdani

Japanese PM to replace ministers involved in political fundraising scandal

leila yazdani

Japan-Saudi Arabia agree to invest in rare earth resources

asadian

Japan: Over 60% opposed to possible snap election

asadian

Japan & US to deepen cooperation in advanced technology

asadian

Japan & Britain to deepen bilateral ties

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.