Japanese PM’s loss of public support may hurt Japan diplomatically

SHAFAQNA- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s loss of public support over several scandals involving cabinet members may hurt Japan on the world stage, pundits said.

Kishida, who has pitched himself at home as having a major hand in world affairs, intensified his diplomatic efforts in 2023, including hosting a Group of Seven summit in his home constituency of Hiroshima, devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb in 1945, in May.

But as Kishida presided over a special summit with ASEAN leaders in Tokyo on Sunday, he found his last significant diplomatic event of the year overshadowed by news about a political fund scandal within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party that has further eroded his shaky leadership.

Source: JapanToday

