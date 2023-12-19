English
International Shia News Agency
Russian FM: All territorial disputes with Japan over

SHAFAQNA- All territorial disputes between Moscow and other countries, including Japan, as “over,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov made the remarks, which could suggest Moscow will never discuss with Tokyo the issue of sovereignty over Russian-held islands off Hokkaido, during an interview Monday with the state-controlled Channel One television network.

The former Soviet Union seized four islands after Japan’s surrender in World War II, and disputes over their sovereignty have prevented Tokyo and Moscow from signing a postwar peace treaty.

Source: THE JAPAN TIMES

www.Shafaqna.com

