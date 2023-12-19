North Korea threatens more offensive actions against USA

SHAFAQNA- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed “more offensive actions” to repel what he called USA-led military threats.

Kim’s statement suggests he is confident in his growing missile arsenal and will likely continue weapons testing activities ahead of next year’s presidential election in the United States. But many observers say North Korea still needs to perform more significant tests to prove it has functioning missiles targeting the U.S. mainland.

After watching Monday’s launch of the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim said the test showed how North Korea could respond if the United States were to make “a wrong decision against it,” according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

