English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

North Korea threatens more offensive actions against USA

0
North Korea threatens USA

SHAFAQNA- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed “more offensive actions” to repel what he called USA-led military threats.

Kim’s statement suggests he is confident in his growing missile arsenal and will likely continue weapons testing activities ahead of next year’s presidential election in the United States. But many observers say North Korea still needs to perform more significant tests to prove it has functioning missiles targeting the U.S. mainland.

After watching Monday’s launch of the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile, Kim said the test showed how North Korea could respond if the United States were to make “a wrong decision against it,” according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Source:  JAPAN Today

www.Shafaqna.com

Related posts

Russia shows North Korean Leader hypersonic missiles

asadian

North Korean Leader travels to Russia by armored train

asadian

75th anniversary of North Korea’s founding

asadian

North Korean Leader fires top general & calls for war preparations

asadian

Kim Jong Un sent happy birthday message to a centenarian woman

asadian

Iran rejects prospect of talks with Trump at UN

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.