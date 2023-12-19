English
Israel faces mounting calls for Gaza ceasefire at UN

Israel faces calls for ceasefire

SHAFAQNA- Israel faces another round of global pressure for a ceasefire in Gaza, with a new vote expected before the UN Security Council and fresh diplomatic efforts.

The UNSC is set to convene to weigh a call for a ceasefire in the besieged Palestinian territory after a previous bid was vetoed by the US.

A vote on a ceasefire resolution was scheduled for Monday, but the United Arab Emirates, which had introduced the latest text, requested the vote be postponed to allow for negotiations to continue, diplomatic sources told AFP news agency.

Source: Al Jazeera

