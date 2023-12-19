According to the State Bank report, the trend of Islamic banking is increasing rapidly among people and 45% of people are interested in banking based on Shariah principles, while 74% of conventional banking customers have indicated that they will switch to Islamic banking in the near future. It is likely that the share of Islamic banking in Pakistan will increase from 22% to 35% in the next 2 years. The government of Pakistan has set a target of implementation of Shariah banking in the country by 2027, but in my opinion, it seems difficult to achieve this target so soon, although the role of the government and the State Bank in the promotion of Islamic banking is very positive.

In Pakistan till 1990 there was no alternative to traditional usurious banking. In 2002, Meezan Bank obtained the first Islamic commercial banking license and established the largest network of 982 branches in the country with the record growth of Islamic banking.

In 2015, Faisal Bank of Bahrain decided to transition from conventional banking to Islamic banking and in 2023, the State Bank issued Faisal Islamic Bank a full Islamic bank license, making Faisal Bank the second largest Islamic bank in Pakistan after Meezan Bank. It has more than 700 branches in 253 cities of the country and Faisal Bank has the largest transition from conventional banking to Islamic banking in the world.

Islamic banking branches in Pakistan are mostly established in big cities while there are very few Islamic banking branches in small towns and rural areas. In addition, agriculture financing is neglected in Islamic banking even though agriculture is very important to the country’s economy.

The poor farmer mortgages his crops to the middleman to get a loan at 30% to 35% interest rate, then after the harvest, all his income goes to repay the usurious loans and the farmer has barely anything for his pastimes. Therefore, it is very important to introduce agriculture financing in Islamic banking. Apart from this, there is a need to promote Islamic insurance “Takaful” in Pakistan to introduce Islamic insurance of Islamic banking assets. SECP has to take steps in this regard.

In promoting the business in the country and abroad, when our group got stuck in the traditional banking system and the usurious loans of billions of rupees from the banks along with personal investment became part of the business, I realized that I should promote my usurious business. I am actually earning hell for the hereafter and after knowing that usurious banking and usurious business is a war against Allah.

It is my personal observation that all my business friends who adopted the Islamic banking system after getting rid of usurious banking, Allah has blessed them much more in their sustenance and business than before. I would also request the readers to get rid of the traditional usurious banking system as soon as possible and adopt the Islamic banking system because the Islamic banking system is in accordance with the basic principles of justice and equality whereas the usurious banking system is the opposite due to which Today, countries like America, Europe and Greece are suffering from financial crisis.

I can say this with certainty that if you adopt the Islamic banking system today, Allah Almighty will not only bless you in your sustenance, but this action of yours will also bring pleasure to Allah and the Prophet (peace be upon him) and to the society. You will also get relief from the curse of usury.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article