Economic impacts of Afghan Refugees deportation in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN | by Hassan Jawad- The sudden departure of thousands of Afghans without legal documents has worried an elderly Pakistani woman, Bibi Juzara. For decades, she has relied on Afghan refugees to tend her farm in the southwestern province of Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan. But since Pakistani authorities ordered the deportation of some 1.7 million illegal Afghans last month, they have struggled to find skilled workers to harvest and fertilize apple trees and grape vines on their land.

According to him, “This is a very important time for the gardens, it is the season for fertilizing them, but I don’t have enough people to do the job.” Juzara employed five Afghan Pashtun families. After the Soviet invasion, he escaped from Afghanistan and settled in Pakistan.

Despite being born and raised in Pakistan, the new generations of Afghan refugees were forced to farm and depend on their employers for food, health care and other necessities of life. But recent anti-immigrant policies have changed everything.

Most of the Afghans in Pakistan were living in Balochistan and the northwestern provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Both these provinces are adjacent to the border of Afghanistan. Immigrants living here never felt the need for documentation and were generally confined to a few areas.

Earlier this year, the Pakistani government asked Afghan families without legal documents to leave Pakistan, citing security concerns and economic hardship.

Despite promises by Pakistani officials that 2.3 million Afghan migrants are currently allowed to stay in the country, they also warned that the government plans to deport all migrants.

Both Afghan workers and Pakistani employers are in trouble

Afghan laborers are known for being cheap, skilled and hardworking. However, due to their massive migration, Pakistan is now facing a shortage of labor in sectors such as agriculture and mining in the border areas.

Jahangir Shah from Doki district of Balochistan owns a coal mine. More than 60 percent of the workers in his mine were from Afghanistan. According to them, they are unable to find new employees in such a short period of time.

Senator and Pashtun Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen from Balochistan has warned that almost 80 percent of workers working in mines and fields across the province were Afghans. He said that the remittances sent from Pakistan to Afghanistan will also stop due to the expulsion of Afghans, which will harm the economic development.

The most difficult situation for the local mining industry

Various political parties and business organizations have been protesting against government policies since October 20 in the border town of Chaman. He has opposed visa restrictions in the context of anti-immigrant restrictions.

According to Pir Mohammad Kakar, General Secretary of Balochistan Chapter of Pakistan Workers Federation, more than half of the Afghans who work in the mines of the province have left the country due to which the situation is worrying for them.

Kakar said the mine owners also recently met the caretaker interior minister and he promised to ensure that Afghan workers are not harassed unnecessarily. But according to Kakar, this promise has not been fulfilled yet.

