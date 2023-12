SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna’s camera recorded scenes of Iraqi people’s participation in provincial council elections.

According to Shafaqna, Iraqi voters voted in the first local elections in the last ten years.

People’s participation from Baghdad , the capital of Iraq, in the provincial council elections:

provincial council elections in Basra:

Participation of the people of Najaf Ashraf in the Iraqi provincial council elections:

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com