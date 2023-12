SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S.Al-Sudani On Tuesday, reiterated the importance of appointing a permanent Austrian ambassador to Iraq and Austria expressed the desire to participate in road development projects.

Various aspects were discussed at the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them to enhance common interests, and also touched on the transfer agreement to be signed between the two countries.

Source: INA

