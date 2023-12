SHAFAQNA- The Royal Navy of Oman (RNO) continues to conduct joint naval exercises “Al Tamar Al Tayeb” (Good Fruit) on Pakistan Navy ships. The Royal Air Force of Oman (RAFO) is also taking part in the exercise.

The exercise is part of the annual training programs that the RNO conducts in cooperation with friendly countries to exchange experiences and maintain operational readiness the RNO fleet.

Source: ONA

www.shafaqna.com