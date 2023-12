SHAFAQNA- According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) converted Al-Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza into a military barracks.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said that the IOF was holding 240 Palestinians in the hospital, including 80 medical staff, 40 patients and 120 displaced people, without access to water, food or medicine.

Source: Palinfo

