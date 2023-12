SHAFAQNA- Fluminense secured their place in the FIFA Club World Cup final for the first time ever with a 2-0 win against Al-Ahly.

With goals scored by Jhon Arias and John Kennedy in the second half, Fluminense won against Al-Ahly and booked their spot in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup Saudi Arabia 2023.

Source: FIFA

