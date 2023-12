SHAFAQNA- Today (Dec.19) in the Liga Portugal, Porto played against Sporting Lisbon, one of its tough opponents, in the home of Sporting and lost with 2 goals.

In this game, Mehdi Taremi was in the squad for 90 minutes and could not open the opponent’s goal and also received a yellow card. Pepe, the 40-year-old defender of Porto, received a red card in the 50th minute of this match to make Porto play with 10 players.

Source: Fars News

www.shafaqna.com