The person who revived Jahanbakhsh

SHAFAQNA- “Feyenoord head coach revived Jahanbakhsh”, the new headline of Hand in Hand magazine, is about an interview with the captain of the Iranian national team, Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Jahanbakhsh stated that he decided to come to Feyenoord in the summer of 2021 due to the presence of Dutch coach Arne Slot in this team. He describes Slot as a “unique person” who had a great impact on his game during his time in AZ Alkmaar.

In his second season at Feyenoord, Jahanbakhsh scored one goal and one assist in the last 13 games.

Source: Fars News

www.shafaqna.com