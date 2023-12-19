Iran national swimming team in the 2032 Olympics

SHAFAQNA- According to Tasnim, Gamer Dilanchian explained the situation of the national swimming team of Iran and stated: “Before my participation, the team was not in good conditions for several months and that is why when I took over the leadership of the team, the situation was difficult; So in the first step, we set up a preparatory camp for all age groups.”

He added: “For the team’s success, we considered an 8-year plan and our vision is to win medals in the 2032 Olympics. Before that, we must try to win a medal in the Asian competitions.”

