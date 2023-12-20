English
International Shia News Agency
Featured 2Human rightsMiddle EastOther News

UNICEF: Children in Gaza Strip lack access to 90 percent of normal water for life

0

SHAFAQNA- UNICEF issues a warning about the deteriorating state of water and sanitation services, with a significant risk of widespread disease outbreaks.

According to estimates from UNICEF, children who have recently been displaced in the southern Gaza Strip are only able to access 1.5 to 2 litres of water per day. This amount falls significantly below the recommended daily intake for basic survival.

According to humanitarian guidelines, the minimum quantity of water required during an emergency is 15 liters, encompassing water for drinking, hygiene, and culinary purposes. For mere survival, the recommended minimum amount is 3 litres per day.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Photos] Ramallah protest denouncing Israeli crimes in Gaza

parniani

Russia: Shutdown of communications services in Gaza risk to public safety

nasibeh yazdani

Report: 8,000 individuals missing in Gaza due to Israeli bombing

parniani

Al-Araby: Gaza becomes a mass grave

bahramian

Yemen: Ansar-Allah threatens to intensify attacks on Israel-bound ships

bahramian

Palinfo: WHO-Red Cross call for action after IOF attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.