UNICEF: Children in Gaza Strip lack access to 90 percent of normal water for life

SHAFAQNA- UNICEF issues a warning about the deteriorating state of water and sanitation services, with a significant risk of widespread disease outbreaks.

According to estimates from UNICEF, children who have recently been displaced in the southern Gaza Strip are only able to access 1.5 to 2 litres of water per day. This amount falls significantly below the recommended daily intake for basic survival.

According to humanitarian guidelines, the minimum quantity of water required during an emergency is 15 liters, encompassing water for drinking, hygiene, and culinary purposes. For mere survival, the recommended minimum amount is 3 litres per day.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com