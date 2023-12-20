Lebanon: Justice Minister-new German Ambassador discuss further judicial cooperation

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Acting Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Khoury, welcomed the German Ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, on Wednesday, who paid him a courtesy visit when he took office diplomatic tasks in Lebanon.

After the meeting, Minister Khoury mentioned: “I’ve received Ambassador Stoeckl-Stillfried on a goodwill visit, during which his he expressed his country’s readiness for mutual cooperation. We, on our part, have expressed similar readiness. Discussions have also touched upon the previous period, which witnessed significant and positive collaboration with the German Embassy. We’ve both hoped for the continuity of this collaboration and aid to Lebanon to the fullest extent possible, particularly in the judicial field.”

Source: NNA

www.shafaqna.com