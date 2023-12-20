Near to 66% of jobs in Gaza lost since Israel-Hamas war

SHAFAQNA- Recent data from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Palestinian statistics office indicated that approximately 66 percent of jobs in Gaza Strip have been lost since the commencement of the conflicts between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

According to the International Labour Organization ILO and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS), Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have experienced a significant decline in employment, with a reduction of 192,000 jobs, accounting for two thirds of their workforce, since the commencement of the conflict.

Source: Al Jazeera

