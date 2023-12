SHAFAQNA- Ian Bremmer, Political scientist says the human carnage of Israel’s war on Gaza has strengthened Hamas.

Contrary to what Israeli leaders say, the war in Gaza has not made Israel safer, according to political scientist Ian Bremmer, founder of Eurasia Group, which studies geo-risks politics.

Bremmer said that the human carnage committed by Israel in Gaza in recent weeks has strengthened Hamas and isolated Israel.

Source: Al Jazeera

